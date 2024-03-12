PM inaugurates several stretches of highways in AP

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated several projects in Andhra Pradesh on Monday including project worth Rs 2,957 crore for the 51-km long 6-lane Anandapuram – Pendurthi – Anakapalli section, Rs 1,185 crore, 127-km long two-lane Gurjanapally – Avanigadda road, Rs 666 crore, 27-km long six lane Gundugunu-Kalbarru section, Rs. 429 crore worth 17-km long 4-lane Vizianagaram Town Bypass, 7-km long four lines Murkambatu - Cherlopalli section with Rs 89 crore, 23 km long 2 lines Devarapalli - Jeelugumilli section undertaken with Rs 85 crore.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 344-km long 6-lane (NH-544G) Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Economic Corridor and many other projects. After launching the projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 30 per cent of the projects launched on Monday across the country have been allocated to AP. He said that national highways were being constructed in the State of Andhra Pradesh with about Rs 30,000 crore. Out of them, some national highways have already been completed. He expressed hope that the national highways will contribute to the economic growth and comprehensive development of the country and the State. He said there is a possibility of coming up of huge industries due to the construction of national highways.

Mainly, the new highways are paving the way for safe and fast travel while ensuring the safety of passengers. Not only will traffic be reduced, but time and money will be saved and travel will be easier, he said. By 2047, we are taking steps towards a developed India, he added.

Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajya Sabha member C M Ramesh who participated in the programme, said that the Centre is committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

They said that the Vijayawada-Bengaluru national highway, which is being built to facilitate travel at a speed of 100-120 km, will save time and money for the passengers. State Roads and Buildings Secretary Pradyumna said that the AP government has completed projects worth thousands of crores quickly.

After Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh has undertaken and completed the most projects. Vijayawada-Bengaluru Economic Corridor to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 14,060 crore is the biggest project.

Pradyumna requested the Centre to take steps to speedily complete the Vijayawada East Bypass and Bhogapuram project near Vizag along with the current projects.

MPs Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Raghurama Krishna Raju, National Highways Andhra Pradesh region regional officer Rakesh Kumar Singh, R & B chief engineer V Ramachandra, deputy general manager of NHAI Neeraj Gupta, DGMs of National Highways KVD Ranjani, Srinivas, MK Chaudhary, PD Rohit Kumar, other higher officials, officials and others were present.