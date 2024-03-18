  • Menu
PM Modi termed YSRCP as Bhrashtachar: Nagababu

Reacts to counters of YCP on technical snag in mic during Prajagalam public meeting in Chilakaluripet on Sunday

Amaravati : Following the Prajagalam Sabha held on Sunday at Chilakaluripet, the technical snag in mic resulted in many YCP leaders criticising the NDA alliance TDP-JSP and BJP in many ways. Janasena Party General Secretary Konidela Nagababu responded to this.

Reacting to some commnets of YCP leaders that 'Mike fail', 'Meeting fail', Nagababu said that Prime Minister Modi gave the title of 'Bhrashtachar' to YSRCP.

"Bhrashtachar means corruption and your leader is the crownless maharaja of the fort of corruption. Green mat graphics of your prepared assemblies are floating in the air. Unless you change that VFX editor first, you cannot change the people who have come in lakhs. First of all, stay in that job, you are the corrupt people who have been cut off," said Nagababu.

