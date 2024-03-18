Live
- Eknath Shinde terms INDIA bloc's Mumbai rally as 'flop show'
- Scheffler overcomes pain in the neck to defend Players title as Theegala record top-10 finish
- Russia to scrap contracts of Nepalese nationals who joined Russian Army: Deputy Nepal PM
- CMFRI launches mobile App to encourage citizen science initiative in marine fisheries research
- Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
- Holi 2024: Why Flintstone Is Used For Holika Dahan In Ujjain’s Singhpur
- PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark
- Over 60,000 cops, 145 CAPF companies to man security during LS polls in Telangana: CEO Vikas Raj
- COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications
- Nara Lokesh vows to make Mangalagiri a care of address for development, if voted TDP to power
PM Modi termed YSRCP as Bhrashtachar: Nagababu
Reacts to counters of YCP on technical snag in mic during Prajagalam public meeting in Chilakaluripet on Sunday
Amaravati : Following the Prajagalam Sabha held on Sunday at Chilakaluripet, the technical snag in mic resulted in many YCP leaders criticising the NDA alliance TDP-JSP and BJP in many ways. Janasena Party General Secretary Konidela Nagababu responded to this.
Reacting to some commnets of YCP leaders that 'Mike fail', 'Meeting fail', Nagababu said that Prime Minister Modi gave the title of 'Bhrashtachar' to YSRCP.
"Bhrashtachar means corruption and your leader is the crownless maharaja of the fort of corruption. Green mat graphics of your prepared assemblies are floating in the air. Unless you change that VFX editor first, you cannot change the people who have come in lakhs. First of all, stay in that job, you are the corrupt people who have been cut off," said Nagababu.