Polavaram diaphragm wall to be ready in 3 months

Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy enquired with the irrigation officials about the status of damaged diaphragm wall of Polavaram project and time frame for reconstructing it. Reviewing the progress of Polavaram project works with officials at his camp office here on Saturday, he said that priority should be given to rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package works of the project.





Principal secretary of water resources department Sasibushan Kumar said that an action plan was formulated to complete the diaphragm wall works in next three months. Polavaram project R&R commissioner Sridhar, chief engineer Sudhakar Babu and superintending engineer Narsimha Murthy and others participated. In a separate review with officials of Srisailam Devasthanam officials, the chief secretary said facilities should be improve in Srisailam for the benefit of devotees. Reviewing on progress of Integrated Smart Infrastructure master plan of Srisailam Devasthanam, he said the newly laid roads under master plan should be beautified.





He asked the officials to come up with necessary proposals of master plan works and additional accommodation works at Srisailam in the next meeting. Principal secretary K Suneeta, principal secretary of endowments Harijawaharlal, Srisailam temple executive officer S Lavanna and other officials participated.











