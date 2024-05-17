Police place Anand Babu, Janga under house arrest

Guntur: Police placed TDP politburo member Nakka Anand Babu under house arrest in Guntur on Thursday to stop him from visiting Macherla constituency, which was hit by post-poll violence.

The TDP has constituted a fact-finding committee to visit violence-hit areas. Anand Babu, a former minister, was one of the five members of the committee.

The TDP committee was scheduled to visit Macherla in Palnadu district on Thursday.

Criticising the police action, Nakka Anand Babu termed it undemocratic. He said police should change their attitude after witnessing the poll percentage.

He alleged that Macherla MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother Venkata Rami Reddy were behind the series of violent incidents.

Similarly, TDP leader and disqualified MLC Janga Krishna Murthy was also detained at his residence in Guntur city to stop him from going to Macherla.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to see YSRCP leaders embroiled in cases as then only they will remain loyal to him.

Meanwhile, police found petrol bombs from a house in Gurazala Assembly constituency. The bombs were seized during the search conducted in a village as part of investigation into post-poll violence.