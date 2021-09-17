PSC members inspect Vijayawada Railway station

Vijayawada: Members of Passenger Services Committee (PSC) constituted by Railway Board inspected Vijayawada Railway station on Wednesday.

Ramesh Chandra Ratn, chairman, Passenger Services Committee, Pranab Baruah, Dugyala Pradeep Kumar, Babita Parmar, Gangadhar Talupula and Baby Chanky took part in the station inspection programme and interacted with passengers.

D Srinivasa Rao, additional divisional railway manager (infrastructure) Vijayawada division, SCR accompanied the members of PSC throughout the inspection. The main objective of the inspection is to obtain passenger feedback on cleanliness, amenities, valuable suggestions for improvement and recommending steps for execution and implementation of steps concerning consumer's insights on passenger services to Railway Board for implementation. The PSC members inspected AC waiting hall, Bapu waiting hall, cloak room, RO water vending machine, fruit juice stalls, pay & use toilets and general waiting hall, and ladies waiting hall on platform no 1.

Members inspected the South FOB and inspected drinking water taps and catering stalls on PF 2 & 3, and the RO water vending machines. During the inspection, members frequently interacted with passengers and obtained their feedback on cleanliness, passenger amenities provided at the station.