Purandeswari questions how govt would repay loans and interest

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has questioned how the state government would repay loans interest. She alleged the government is taking huge amounts of loans and asked how it will repay interest.

She questioned how the government administration run when government pays its revenue for interest and loan repayments.

She said the BJP would take to the notice of union government on the economic policies of the state government. She questioned what the state government did with loans and alleged the govt failed to construct houses and sanctioned funds to various corporations.