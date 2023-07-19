  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Purandeswari questions how govt would repay loans and interest

Daggubati Purandeswari
x

Daggubati Purandeswari

Highlights

BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has questioned how the state government would repay loans interest.

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has questioned how the state government would repay loans interest. She alleged the government is taking huge amounts of loans and asked how it will repay interest.

She questioned how the government administration run when government pays its revenue for interest and loan repayments.

She said the BJP would take to the notice of union government on the economic policies of the state government. She questioned what the state government did with loans and alleged the govt failed to construct houses and sanctioned funds to various corporations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X