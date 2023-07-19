Live
- Purandeswari has no knowledge on state's financial condition: Gudivada Amarnath
- Khammam Collector reviews flood situation in Charla mandal
- Aditi Govitrikar Launches Her Own Pageant Marvelous Mrs. India 2023; Says “All About Celebrating Individuality”
- Daily Forex Rates (19-07-2023)
- Tirupati: Mega mass cancer screening programme to be launched soon
- Andhra tribal youth assaulted, urinated on face
- Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well
- Transitional Care Centres : A ray of hope for patients requiring medical care post-treatment
- Ambati Rambabu inspects Polavaram works, says govt. committed to complete project
- Hyd police cracks theft case worth Rs 5 crores, 9 Nepalis held
Purandeswari questions how govt would repay loans and interest
Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari has questioned how the state government would repay loans interest. She alleged the government is taking huge amounts of loans and asked how it will repay interest.
She questioned how the government administration run when government pays its revenue for interest and loan repayments.
She said the BJP would take to the notice of union government on the economic policies of the state government. She questioned what the state government did with loans and alleged the govt failed to construct houses and sanctioned funds to various corporations.
