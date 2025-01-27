R-Day celebrations held at police Commisionerate

Vijayawada: The 76th Republic Day celebrations were held at the Vijayawada police Commissionerate on Sunday.

Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu unfurled the national flag and congratulated the police officials and the staff.

Deputy Commissioners of police KM Maheswara Raju, Tirumaleswara Reddy, S Udaya Rani, Manisha, Krishna Murthy Naidu, SVD Prasad, K Srinivasa Rao, assistant commissioner of police, inspectors and others participated in the celebrations.