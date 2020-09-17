Railway staff in Vijayawada take pledge for ban on single use plastic

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Vijayawada Divisional Manager P Srinivas has called upon the railway staff and officials for the ban on single use plastic and actively take part in the Swachhata Pakhwada 2020 fortnight programme.

He commenced the Swachhata Pakhwada-2020 fortnight campaign on Wednesday by taking the 'Swachhata Pledge' on cleanliness through virtual (online) mode.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said all staff must come forward to make India and Indian Railways clean and green and advised them to implement ban on single use plastic in letter and spirit.

He also said that Swachhata Pakhwada campaign in Vijayawada Division is being successfully organized every year with effect from September 2016.

MVS Ramaraju, ADRM (Infrastructure), G Sumana, ADRM (Operations) and other branch officers participated in the event. The main focus of this year's Swachhata Pakhwada campaign is to eradicate the use of single use plastic. G Sumana, ADRM (Operations) administered 'Swachhata Pledge' on cleanliness in Hindi to all the branch officers and staff to mark the concluding day of Hindi Saptah-2020.

Branch officers and staff took the resolve to pledge voluntarily two hours per week towards cleanliness, to serve Mother India by keeping the country neat and clean, to neither litter nor let others litter and propagate the message of Swachh Bharat Mission.