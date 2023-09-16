Rajamahendravaram: Alliance with BJP, TDP a historical necessity says JSP president Kandula Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram : Jana Sena Party joint East Godavari district president Kandula Durgesh has made it clear that they are determined to face the YSRCP leaders, who are insultingly criticising their chief Pawan Kalyan as ‘Package Star’ and to rebut this inappropriate allegation strongly. He flayed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party is making arrests without evidence and defaming personalities with false allegations as a habit.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said that the YSRCP Ministers, MPs, and MLAs are mired in continuous corruption and they do not have the minimum moral qualification to blame Pawan Kalyan. He warned that the corruption of Jagan and Co., which indulged in thousands of crores of rupees worth of scams in the sand, soil, liquor exploitation, wetlands and house constructions, will be exposed along with the evidences.

Also, Durgesh challenged the YSRCP leaders to show proof of their allegation that Pawan Kalyan took the package. For this, he challenged for a public discussion on a common platform. Alliance is an internal matter of Jana Sena and TDP, he stated. YSRCP ranks’ slurs and inappropriate comments on this is evidence of their fear of defeat, he added.

The JSP leader said that Jana Sena believed the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was political vendetta. Pawan Kalyan has already clarified that the Central government was not involved in this. Durgesh made it clear that they feel the BJP-Jana Sena-TDP alliance is a historical necessity.

It is said that they are committed to ousting YSRCP from the State. He said that the issue of joint action between JSP and TDP will be discussed and decided in the general meeting of the party to be held in Mangalagiri on Saturday under the chairmanship of Pawan Kalyan. Party leaders A Satyanarayana, Y Srinivas, Shanti Swaroopa, Priya Saujanya, Basha, and others participated in this meeting.