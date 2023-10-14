Rajamahendravaram: Ashok Gajapathi Raju urges Centre to protect democracy in Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram : Former Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju made it clear that it is the Centre’s responsibility to protect democracy in the country. People’s rights are being taken away after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister of the State, he criticised.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday visited TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, who is staying in Rajamahendravaram. Later, speaking with the media, he criticised CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for illegally arresting Naidu and imposing many sections. He alleged that the government is treating Chandrababu inhumanely. He criticised that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fully deserved the name Psycho due to his deeds. He alleged that during Jagan’s regime, ganja spread throughout the State.

Ashok said that despite the charges against TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao at that time, the Legislative Committee conducted an investigation for three years and NTR was not jailed on those charges.

Ashok attended the TDP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in Rajahmundry on Friday. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy is suppressing democracy. He urged the Central government to intervene and save democracy. He made it clear that Jagan, who was in jail for 16 months, became the Chief Minister and these were the last moments of his power. Since there is no chance of his winning election this time, better he refrain from inhuman acts. He said that putting opposition leaders in jails is the culmination of dictatorial and inhuman acts. He recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy was also sent to jail only after it was found that he had received corrupt money.

Ex-minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, party leaders Adireddy Srinivas, N Ramakrishna Reddy, and others participated in this conference.