Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Rajamahendravaram: Awareness rally organised for voters
Rajamahendravaram : An awareness programme was organised for the students of Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry under the National Service Scheme (NSS) here on Wednesday as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
College principal Dr Ramachandra RK presided over the programme and asked the students to understand the uniqueness of the right to vote.
MHO Dr E Vinutna, who participated as the chief guest said that voting is a social responsibility. To achieve a 100% polling in Rajamahendravaram, he suggested that everyone should vote.
NSS Coordinator Dr B Mallikarjuna emphasised the need for students to actively participate in activities that contribute to the development of society. NSS volunteers of the college organised a rally on the occasion. Awareness was created on the exercise of voting rights. NSS Programme Officers Sheikh Zareen Begum, B Subhashini Devi, Dr P Murali Krishna, and Dr B Bhavani participated.