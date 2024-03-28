Rajamahendravaram: Awareness rally organised for voters

Rajamahendravaram : An awareness programme was organised for the students of Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry under the National Service Scheme (NSS) here on Wednesday as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

College principal Dr Ramachandra RK presided over the programme and asked the students to understand the uniqueness of the right to vote.

MHO Dr E Vinutna, who participated as the chief guest said that voting is a social responsibility. To achieve a 100% polling in Rajamahendravaram, he suggested that everyone should vote.

NSS Coordinator Dr B Mallikarjuna emphasised the need for students to actively participate in activities that contribute to the development of society. NSS volunteers of the college organised a rally on the occasion. Awareness was created on the exercise of voting rights. NSS Programme Officers Sheikh Zareen Begum, B Subhashini Devi, Dr P Murali Krishna, and Dr B Bhavani participated.