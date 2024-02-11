Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary demands white paper on State debts

Rajamahendravaram : TDP politburo member and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his failure to fulfil his promise of filling up 2.5 lakh vacancies in government departments.

Speaking to the media at his residence on Saturday, he lambasted Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime for weakening all sectors. He said that the welfare schemes are also not provided properly to all. While 86 lakh students are eligible for Amma Vodi, even half of them are not covered by the scheme.

Referring to CM Jagan’s claim that State has attracted investments worth Rs 3.38 lakh crore, he said that AP has so far received investment of only Rs 5,710 crore. He criticised the State government for holding the Assembly sessions nominally and trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. He said that the financial condition of the State government is very pathetic and AP has gone bankrupt. He regretted that the opposition MLAs were not even given a chance to speak on people’s issues in the Assembly.

Gorantla demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government, which has borrowed Rs 8 lakh crore so far, disclose how the money was spent and release a white paper.