Rajamahendravaram: Increase property recovery in theft cases, officials told

Rajamahendravaram : Eluru Range DIG GVG Ashok Kumar ordered the officials to complete the investigation of the pending cases quickly, conduct a quality investigation in each case and increase the percentage of punishment in the cases.

As part of the annual inspections, the DIG inspected Anaparthi Circle Office and Bikkavolu police station on Wednesday. He suggested increasing the percentage of property recovery in theft cases and curb crimes against women and minors. People should be made aware of the importance of CCTV cameras, he said and advised them to strengthen the surveillance system. He ordered that strict measures should be taken to prevent the transportation and sale of ganja and ID liquor.

East Godavari District Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh briefed him about the crime scenario and investigation progress. DIG Ashok Kumar directed station staff to take measures to increase greenery on the station premises and make it pleasant. He checked CD files of murder, theft, crime against women, and other grave/non-grave cases registered in the police station, PT case files, and UI case files.

The DIG inquired the station officials about how many cases had been registered and how many accused had been punished. He said that special emphasis should be given on cases of transportation and sale of ganja and ID arrack. More raids should be conducted with the coordination of Special Enforcement Bureau officers.

The DIG ordered officials to treat the victims who came to the police station with various complaints in a courteous manner. He wants speedy action for 100, 112 calls. He advised that people should be aware of cybercrimes. District SP Jagadeesh, Anaparthi Circle Inspector V Srinivasa Rao, Bikkavolu SI Buji Babu and other police personnel participated.