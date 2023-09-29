Rajamahendravaram: Jashuva remembered on his birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram : PA Satyanarayana, Head of the Telugu Department of Government Autonomous College, said that Gurram Jashuva was a great poet who fought against four social evils-social discrimination, economic inequality, political corruption, and cultural ignorance.

Jashuva’s birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday under the joint management of Kala Gowthami and the Telugu Department of SKVT Government Degree College in the SKVT college meeting hall. Satyanarayana attended as the main speaker on the occasion.

Kala Gowthami president Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao said that Jashuva’s style was unique among poets. He said that he is not an imaginary wanderer but a wanderer of the real world.

He was praised for creating poems with the truths of everyday life. Telugu lecturer Palli Sudha said that Jashuva’s life is his poetry. Principal of the college Dr Abel Rajababu, lecturers Lalita Ramya, Phani Kumar, M Ashwini, Deepika, Jyoti Priya, and MK Ramakrishna were present.