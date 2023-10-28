Rajamahendravaram: MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary takes part in Jaganannaku Chebudam

Rajamahendravaram : MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary advised officials to solve problems of Rajahmundry Rural Constituency people through Jaganannaku Chebudam.

He informed the collector that the funds related to various works undertaken under the Jal Jeevan Mission were not being spent. It is necessary to conduct a review with the relevant authorities and asked officials to speed up works related to infrastructure within the rural Constituency.

Jaganannaku Chebudam programme was organised at Rajamahendravaram rural mandal level at Collectorate Spandana meeting hall on Friday.

Collector K Madhavi Latha and other district officials received petitions from the public. Rural constituency MLA Butchaiah Chowdary also attended the programme. Butchaiah expressed his concern over development work in his constituency which is going on at a snail’s pace.

He said that even though the authorities have sanctioned. He said that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned from the MLA grant for the construction of the main drain in D Block of Hukumpet Panchayat, but the related works are pending.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that organising JKC at the mandal-level will help in solving public problems at the field-level. She said that the problems will be resolved within the stipulated period as per the prescribed guidelines. She said that along with registering online the applications received, their progress is being monitored through the control room set up in the Collectorate.

A total of 138 applications have been received from people on Friday. AP Greening & Beautification Corporation Chairman Chandana Nageshwar said that welfare and development works are being undertaken parallel in the state.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Assistant Collector C Yashwant Kumar, DRO G Narasimhulu, and other department officials were present.