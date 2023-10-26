Rajamahendravaram: Newly-built village secretariat inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram : Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said that many development and welfare programmes are being implemented in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy,.

He along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha inaugurated the newly constructed Secretariat, Village Health Clinic, Anganwadi Centre and Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Tadipudi village in Thallapudi mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Rambabu said that schools have been developed where children of poor families can study, and wellness centres have been built for the health of the people.

For the advancement of poor students, Rs 15,000 is being deposited in to their mothers’ accounts through the Amma Vodi Scheme. He said the scheme encouraged every mother to send their children to school. He said that the credit for conducting the health survey goes to his government to extend medical assistance to the public.

Vanitha said that the Chief Minister has given assurance regarding the management of Lift irrigation schemes in the Kovvur constituency. She asked the Water Resources Minister to provide irrigation water to the Gutala Pumping Scheme under the Paydipatla Lift Irrigation Scheme. The administration has been brought closer to the people by constructing priority buildings in every village, she said.

Talapudi Sarpanch Nama Gopalam presided over the meeting. ZP Vice Chairperson P Srilekha, AMC Chairman V Srinu, Talappudi MPP Jonnakuti Posiraju, Polavaram MPP Sunkara Venkata Reddy, Society President K Keshav, ICDS Project Director K Vijaya Kumari, CDPO D Mammi, Agriculture Department District Officer R Madhava Rao, Kovvur RDO S Mallibabu and others were present.