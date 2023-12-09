Rajamahendravaram: Officials told to prepare comprehensive voter list

Rajamahendravaram : District Electoral Roll Observer and Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department N Yuvaraj reviewed the Special Summary Revision-2024 with the Electoral Registration Officers at the Collectorate here on Friday.

A meeting was also held with representatives of political parties. District Electoral Officer and Collector K Madhavi Latha, Constituency EROs, and AEROs participated. Speaking on the occasion, Yuvaraj said that the cooperation and participation of political parties is necessary in the preparation of a comprehensive voter list and also efforts should be made to create awareness among the people on the exercise of voting rights.

He said that the voter list should be amended to register everyone who has completed 18 years of age as a voter in the district.

Yuvaraj said that officials and political parties have to work together for this task and advised that the records should be maintained transparently without any mistakes regarding additions and changes in the voter list.

He suggested that notices should be placed in the respective panchayats and ward secretariats regarding the additions and changes in the voter list and they should be uploaded on the website.

He directed the officials to work in coordination with the field-level BLOs and the district-level officials to prepare a transparent voter list.

Collector Madhavi Latha explained the design of SSR-2024 in the district through a PowerPoint presentation.

Collector said that there are 1,569 polling stations in the district for seven Assembly constituencies. There are 15, 76, 026 voters. Out of them 7, 71, 192 are male, 8, 04, 725 are female and 109 are others.

She said that 292462 claims related to forms 6, 7, and 8 have been received, out of which 250096 have been resolved and the remaining 42,366 applications will be resolved within the deadline.

She said that the petitions on the draft voter list would be resolved by December 26 and the final voter list will be published on January 5. All pending applications should be resolved by December 20. Suggestions of political party representatives will be considered at the meetings held every Wednesday.

Joint collector N Bharat Tej, Rajahmundry Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar and others were present.