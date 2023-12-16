Rajamahendravaram: Postal workers’ strike enters fourth day

Rajamahendravaram : The indefinite strike by postal workers led by the All India Dak Sevaks Union (AIDSU) entered its fourth day on Friday.

The protesters alleged that the postal officials are stalling in the name of negotiations without implementing the provisions of the Seventh Pay Commission. Under the leadership of AIDSU Rajahmundry Division President BV Ramana, Secretary P Bhulokam, and Treasurer P Srinivas, Rajahmundry Division postal employees participated in the strike.

The employees demanded that the status of a civil servant should be given immediately, 8 hours a day work should be implemented, additional service increments should be granted, group insurance should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, gratuity should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, facility of encashment of leave up to 180 days should be provided and family health scheme should be implemented.

They demanded immediate implementation of all the non-implemented items in the Seventh Pay Commission and to avoid the harassment faced by Gramin Doc Sevaks and employees in the form of targets and Melas. Postal Staff demanded that bunching recommended by the Kamlesh Chandra Committee should be implemented.