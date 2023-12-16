Live
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Postal workers’ strike enters fourth day
Employees civil servant status, 8-hour work day and increments
Rajamahendravaram : The indefinite strike by postal workers led by the All India Dak Sevaks Union (AIDSU) entered its fourth day on Friday.
The protesters alleged that the postal officials are stalling in the name of negotiations without implementing the provisions of the Seventh Pay Commission. Under the leadership of AIDSU Rajahmundry Division President BV Ramana, Secretary P Bhulokam, and Treasurer P Srinivas, Rajahmundry Division postal employees participated in the strike.
The employees demanded that the status of a civil servant should be given immediately, 8 hours a day work should be implemented, additional service increments should be granted, group insurance should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, gratuity should be increased to Rs 5 lakh, facility of encashment of leave up to 180 days should be provided and family health scheme should be implemented.
They demanded immediate implementation of all the non-implemented items in the Seventh Pay Commission and to avoid the harassment faced by Gramin Doc Sevaks and employees in the form of targets and Melas. Postal Staff demanded that bunching recommended by the Kamlesh Chandra Committee should be implemented.