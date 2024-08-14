Ramesh Hospitals to turn 36 tomorrow

Vijayawada: Managing Director of Ramesh Hospitals Ramesh Babu has said the Ramesh Hospital will be stepping into 37th year of its formation with the slogan of ‘AP Get Healthy’ on August 15, 2024.

He started a small cardiac clinic with six beds in Vijayawada on August 15, 1988 and now the Ramesh hospitals has grown into a multispecialty hospital with 925 beds capacity and rendering services in Vijayawada, Guntur and Ongole.

Addressing media on Tuesday, he said the year 1988 had a special place in the medical history of Vijayawada City as he established a small cardiac clinic and the hospital has grown and rendering medical services with advanced technology and equipment.

The hospital wish to provide the best quality medical services emulating the standards like ‘Mayo Clinic’s and Cleveland Clinic and with their inspiration, the hospital will start ‘Wellness Centres in this region and in the near future, plans are to establish Quaternary Care Hospital in the Capital Area of Amaravati.

Recalling the olden days, Ramesh Babu said that they have to overcome many hurdles in rendering quality medical services to the people. After establishing a ‘Cathlab’ in Vijayawada for the first time, the hospital provided the first time Angiogram, Angioplasty, Bypass Surgery etc., for saving people of the area going to far-off places.

Dr Ramesh said for the past 2 years in the name of Cloud Docs, Ramesh Tele ICU project is Ramesh Hospitals chairman MS Rama Mohana Rao, Management Consultant Dr MC Das, Deputy Medical Director Dr Mamatha Rayapati, Directors Myneni Kalyan, Madhu Simtha, Raja Nishanth Pothineni, Medical Director Dr P Srinivasa Rao, Cluster Marketing Head Dr Kartik Chowdary, Unit Heads Dr Sudarsan, Dr Nadalla Giri Babu & Dr Nitin Nalluri participated in this

press meet.