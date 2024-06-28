Ramoji Rao: A champion of democracy

Vijayawada: Ramoji Group chairman late Ch Ramoji Rao had introduced innovative marketing methods in the newspaper industry and always advocated for the independent press, said eminent journalist and former editor-in-chief of The Hindu N Ram. He said he had worked very closely with Ramoji Rao when the latter was the chairman of the Editors Guild of India.

Participating in the Rao commemoration meeting organized at Anumolu Gardens in Kanuru village on the outskirts of Vijayawada on Thursday, Ram paid rich tributes to the media mogul.

Recollecting his association with Ramoji Rao, Ram said he had fought against the draconian bill introduced in the country in 1988 during the regime of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The then Congress government withdrew the bill due to the fight made by the editors and journalists, he added.

Lauding the contribution made by Ramoji Rao in the field of journalism, Ram said the former had introduced districts editions and was always fond of Telugu language.

Eenadu Group MD Ch Kiron said his father Ramoji Rao had always fought for democracy and for the well-being of the people.

He vowed to continue the legacy of his father. He donated Rs 10 crore for the development of the capital Amaravati. He wished Amaravati should be developed as a prominent city in the country.



Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan suggested for the installation of Ramoji Rao statue in Amaravati. He said Ramoji Rao had always fought on public issues.

Film director SS Rajamouli, music director Keeravani, film actress Jayasudha and others spoke on the occasion. The speakers have recollected their association with late Ramoji Rao and paid rich tributes to the media baron. An exhibition on the life of Ramoji Rao was arranged at the venue.