Red gram @ Rs135 per kg at all Rythu Bazaars in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The NTR district administration has started distribution of Red Gram (Kandipappu) to consumers at Rythu Bazars in Vijayawada city in addition to rice and tomatoes.

Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar inaugurated the red gram counter at Rythu Bazar on Samba Murthy road in Vijayawada on Monday. To bring down the burden of essential commodities prices on the people, the district administration is all set to sell red gram at Rs 135 per kg with the cooperation of Mahatma Gandhi Wholesale Commercial Complex Society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that keeping in mind the rising prices in the market, the district administration was paying special attention to providing essential goods at a low price to the consumers. As part of this, the district administration has started supplying good quality rice and tomatoes and now made available red gram at all Rythu Bazars on subsidy, he added. The JC said that the State government was supplying tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg, rice at Rs 49 and now red gram at Rs 135, he added.

DSO Mohan Babu, ASOs C Dhanunjaya Reddy, Sri Lakshmi, Marketing AD Mangamma, Wholesale Commercial Complex Society president P Nageswara Rao, secretary K Narayana and Estate Officer M Srinivasa Sastry were present.