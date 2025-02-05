‘Resonance 2025’ inaugurated at ALC

Vijayawada: The Department of Physics at Andhra Loyola College, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) inaugurated the two-day Resonance 2025, a national student education competition in connection with the International Quantum Science and Technology Year 2025.

Speaking on the event, Professor of Radiology Dr Nimmagadda Sridhar at John Haskins University, who was the chief guest, emphasised the increasing challenges posed by the cancer epidemic, attributing its rise to factors such as lifestyle changes, dietary habits, mental stress, and genetic mutations.

He highlighted the significance of quantum science in medical research and stressed the importance of enthusiasm, curiosity, perseverance, and dedicated scientific inquiry in finding solutions to social and medical challenges.

Correspondent of Andhra Loyola College Fr Sagaya Raj reflected on the dual nature of science. He urged scientific community to harness physics for the welfare of society. Vice-Principal Fr G Kiran Kumar, IAPT State president Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, and Head of the Physics Department Dr Tummala Sri Kumar, staff coordinator Dr Ramakrishna Chand and S Jayant Kumar and student representative were present.