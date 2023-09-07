Rs 30,000 loan to dairy farmers under Jagananna Palavelluva

Rajamahendravaram: DistrictCollector Dr K Madhavi Latha directed the officials to grant short-term loans for investment assistance to the beneficiaries of Jagananna Palavelluva scheme. She conducted a review meet with field-level officials at the Collector’s camp office here on Wednesday on the grounding of Jagananna Palavelluva units under Kovvur division.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that the government has decided to grant a short-term loan of Rs 30,000 to 1,152 people as part of the scheme to encourage the beneficiaries, who sell milk to Amul Milk Centres. She suggested the officials to take steps to collect these debts in the process of supplying milk to Amul centres. To facilitate this, DCCB and National Banks will provide Pashu Kisan credit cards and they will have to ground them within 10 days, she explained.

For the implementation of Jagananna Palavelluva scheme, 7,150 units will be grounded in Kovvur, Tallapudi, Chagallu, Devarapalli, Nallajerla and Gopalapuram mandals under Kovvur division. Beneficiaries should be selected under DCCB, National Banks, Stree Nidhi and Unnati schemes. She directed the officials to buy cattle and give Pashu Kisan credit cards to the beneficiaries.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr SGT Satya Govind, DRDA Project Director S Subhashini, District Cooperative Officer Y Umamaheswara Rao, Kovvur Division DCCB Officer Ramesh and other officials attended the meeting.