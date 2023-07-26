Sajjala flays TDP for spreading falsehood against YSRCP govt

Vijayawada: YSRCP State general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP and some section of the media were trying to malign the image of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government with regard to the CBI probe into former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case. Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP office on Tuesday, Sajjala expressed doubts over former Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu influencing the Central agency.

He said that the CBI inquiry missed basic logic in Vivekananda Reddy murder case. “Everyone knows who will be at loss due to the assassination of Viveka,” Sajjala stated. He said that MP Y S Avinash Reddy and other family members were maintaining silence despite the false campaign against them due to their respect for the late Vivekananda Reddy.

Stating that Viveka’s daughter Sunitha was giving contrasting statements in the murder case, Sajjala said the TDP and its friendly media were using those statements to spread falsehood against the YSRCP government.

Sajjala alleged that Dastagiri turned as an approver in the case only to tarnish the image of Avinash Reddy. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy announced MP ticket to Avinash Reddy in 2011 itself and Vivekananda Reddy also extended support to the proposal.