Secretariat staff eyes & ears for govt, says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada(NTR District): Grama/Ward Secretariat employees are the eyes and ears of the YSRCP government, stated Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, adding that the Sachivalayam employees have been providing unique services to the public by working with honesty and commitment.

The members of Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Employees Welfare Organisation (AP GW SEWO- affiliated to AP JAC Amaraavathi) took out a massive rally from Lenin Centre to Tummalapalli Kalakshethram here on Sunday. Later a formation day meeting of Sachivalayam was conducted at Kalakshethram. Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh and B Mutyala Naidu, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others attended.

Later addressing the meeting, Minister Botcha reminded that Niti Ayog also exalted Sachivalayam system and said that the Central government is also mulling to set up Sachivalayam system across the country.

Minister A Suresh said Sachivalayam employees' services are valuable and the government is preparing a road map for the employees' bright future.

AP JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu described that giving 1.35 lakh jobs at a time was history and the establishment of Sachivalayam system was the ideal for every state in the country.

N Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Navaratnalu committee chairman Narayana Moorthy and others attended the programme.