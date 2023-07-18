Section 144 clamped in Narasaraopet

Narasaraopet: Following the tension prevailed after a clash between YSRCP and TDP functionaries with sticks and stones on Sunday night, section - 144 of IPC was imposed in Narasaraopet town of Palnadu district on Monday. One police jeep and TDP leaders’ vehicles were damaged in the clash. To control the violence, police has imposed section-144 in the town till July 18 and orders were issued to this effect on Monday. Additional forces were deployed and beefed up security as a precautionary measure in Narasaraopet to prevent any untoward incident.

Palnadu district SP Ravi Shankar Reddy on Monday warned that he would not tolerate violence and take stringent action against the persons, who create law and order problems.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders rushed to Narasaraopet to console the party activists, who were injured in the attack on Sunday.

Narasaraopet DSP Mahesh informed that they took steps to identify the accused responsible for the clash and stepped up security at all the important places. He urged people to give information to the police about the accused. Political colour was given to the personal disputes, he opined and warned stern action will be taken against the accused responsible for the clash in Narasaraopet.

TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao complained against YSRCP leaders in Spandana programme held on Monday and demanded action against the accused.

He alleged that the names of TDP sympathisers were removed from the voters list.

TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Aravind Babu alleged that YSRCP leaders started dispute with TDP leaders in a planned manner that turned violent. He said MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and CI Bhakta Vatsala Reddy are responsible for the clash.

Meanwhile, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy lodged a complaint against TDP leaders in the SP Spandana programme. He alleged that TDP leader Subba Rao created fake documents and occupied a house. Dr Aravind Babu also participated in the attack, he added.