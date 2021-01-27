Secular forces must unite to protect country: CPI

Vijayawada: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna stressed on the need to unite the secular forces in the country to safeguard the nation.

Ramakrishna alleged that the Central government has sold out many public sector undertakings to the corporate groups and felt there is need to prevent it. He said the Union government is implementing the pro-corporate policies in the country. Ramakrishna hoisted the national flag at the CPI State office to mark the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Addressing the party leaders and functionaries, Ramakrishna said the RSS do not believe in Indian Constitution and the Union government is under the influence of the RSS.

Referring to farmers struggle in the capital against the farm laws, Ramakrishna said that it was historical struggle. BJP is creating many hurdles for the farmers struggle, but the farmers are determined to continue the fight till the Union government concedes their demands.

Majority of people, mostly the farmers, farm labourers and artisans in the country who live in the rural areas are extending support to the farmers agitation. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power with the votes of the poor and farmers, but he is serving the corporate groups in the country.

The wealth of 100 elites reached to Rs13 lakh crores and on the other hand, crores of poor and labourers lost their livelihood due to coronavirus pandemic. He expressed concern that the economic inequalities are increasing in the country. CPI city secretary Donepudi Sankar presided over the flag hoisting programme. Former MLC Jalli Wilson, farmers leader All India Kisan Sabha vice-president Ravula Venkaiah, CPI Krishna district secretary Akkineni Vanaja and others spoke on the occasion.