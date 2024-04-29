Session held on educational opportunities in Australia

Vijayawada: Amaravati chapter of CII Young Indians organised a session focused on exploring business and educational opportunities in Australia for young entrepreneurs and academicians here on Saturday.

Chief Academic Officer of the Australian Institute of Advanced Technologies Dr Gjoko Muratovski addressing the participants, delved into various factors shaping Australia’s work culture, advancements in technology, particularly in generative Artificial Intelligence, and discussed the array of flexible certifications offered by their institute to facilitate students’ academic pursuits in Australia. Interacting with the audience, he shared valuable perspectives on these subjects.

Earlier, Dr Y Bhavan Chand, chairman of YI Amaravati Chapter, welcomed the gathering.

D Rajesh Kumar, chairman of Entrepreneurship and Ch Balakrishna, chairman of Yuva also spoke on the occasion.