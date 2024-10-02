Speed up Central schemes in state: CS to officials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has made it clear to the officials that many Centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) being implemented in the state should be accelerated and taken forward on a war footing to get more schemes and funds from the Centre.

The chief secretary reviewing the Central sector schemes with the officials of various departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday said that by completing many Central sector schemes on time as per deadline, the state will get more Centrally-sponsored schemes and funds. There is a need to overcome the small difficulties faced in the implementation of many sponsored schemes which are already in operation and take them forward without delay and work hard to get more funds from the Centre where the works have been completed.

Neerabh Kumar Prasad advised Delhi AP Bhawan resident commissioner Lav Aggarwal and the secretaries of the departments concerned to take appropriate action so that if there are any other benefits introduced by the Centre and not implemented in the state, they should also be implemented in the state.

The chief secretary directed the officials to take appropriate measures to bring more funds and schemes to the state along with speedy completion of various Centrally-sponsored schemes sanctioned in the sector with a special focus on the development of the aqua sector.

He said that all fish tanks should be computerised and suitable labs should be set up to conduct appropriate tests for the products. Steps should be taken towards the export of quality aqua products from the state. Moreover, the CS suggested that efforts be made to grant adequate funds through NABARD and MPEDA.

AP Bhavan resident commissioner Lav Aggarwal participating in review virtually said that if the UCs can be submitted on time for the works carried out in connection with the CSS schemes, there will be a good opportunity to get further funds sanctioned from the Centre.

While discussing the CSS related to the primary medical and health department, special chief secretary M T Krishna Babu said that under the Prime Minister’s Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Rs 367 crore funds have been allocated for five years to improve medical infrastructure such as increasing beds and critical care blocks in various government medical colleges.

Similarly, under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, a plan to pay Rs 5,000 to pregnant women is being implemented. While the review on AP TIDCO housing, special chief secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Anil Kumar Singhal said of the 21,377 crore project, Centre’s share is Rs 3,924 crore, the share of the state government is Rs 8,595 crore and the beneficiaries’ share is Rs 8,856 crore.

Housing special CS Diwan Mydeen said that in weaker sections housing scheme, 17,359 crore has been spent on various housing projects under PMAY Urban. He said that house construction is going on under other schemes.

Special chief secretary agriculture B Raja Sekhar said that under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, eight schemes with Rs 737 crore are being implemented, out of which Rs 442 crores is the share of the Centre and Rs 295 crore is the share of the state government.