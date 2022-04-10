SRM-AP V-C bags EduStar's Most Impactful V-C award

Vijayawada: Prof V S Rao, vice-chancellor SRM University–AP has been conferred with EduStar India's Most Impactful Vice Chancellor award. The prestigious award ceremony was held on Saturday in Delhi, hosted by Daily Indian Media and Star brands. The event was organized to felicitate the Most Impactful and Most promising Awards specifically for vice-chancellors and chancellors who have contributed to higher education in India.

Receiving the title award, Prof V S Rao thanked EduStar for recognising his contribution to the higher education industry. "It is the education and training given at BITS Pilani that made me what I am today and receiving this award on the eve of 44 years of service in the academics makes it more special. I feel proud to be associated with SRM University-AP, a university that is focused on research, innovation and entrepreneurship," he said.

SRM Group of Institutions president Dr P Sathyanarayana while congratulating Prof Rao, said it is a moment of pride for the university to have our vice-chancellor awarded with EduStar India's Most Impactful Vice Chancellor title

Dr Arindam Chaudhuri, organiser of the award ceremony, shared his views and thoughts on the need for application-oriented education and emphasised the role of leaders of such universities who could make it happen.