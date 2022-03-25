ST Commission Chairman meets Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman K Ravi Babu called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on a courtesy visit here on Thursday.

During his meeting with the Governor, Ravi Babu briefed him about various welfare programmes being implemented by the AP Scheduled Tribes Commission. He said the Commission is playing an important role in ensuring that the Constitutional rights of the Scheduled Tribes population in the State are protected.

Governor Harichandan told Ravi Babu that the rights of the Scheduled Tribes population should be protected and it should be ensured that the welfare schemes implemented by the Central and State governments reach them in full.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary A Shyam Prasad and Deputy Secretary Sanyasi Rao were also present at the meeting.