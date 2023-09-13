Strengthen BJP from grassroots level: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari has stressed upon the need to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and popularise the Centre’s policies in the social media as the party is gearing up for the elections.



Purandeswari addressed the district party presidents and secretaries at a meeting held at the State party office here on Tuesday. She has asked the district level senior BJP leaders to mingle with the mandal level leaders and functionaries to strengthen the party.

She said the IT wing of the BJP should also be strengthened to popularise the party activities and development works taken up by the BJP government.

She said various programmes will be conducted from September 17 to October 2 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

She said the BJP is able to speak strongly on the sarpanches problems due to the district wise agitations conducted by the party on the problems of the sarpanches in the State. BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, party leaders Garapati Seetaramanjaneya Chowdary, S Kasi Viswanatha Raju, Dayakar Reddy and others participated.