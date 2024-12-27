Students urged to focus on latest technology

Vijayawada: Prof Pasumarthi Seshu highlighted the significance of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and their implementation in the Railway System, Air Network Model, Transmission of Sensor Data and infrastructure monitoring.

He was addressing a special session at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University here on Thursday. Prof Seshu, a distinguished academic and renowned authority in Mechanical Engineering, shared his invaluable insights and experiences, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

With an illustrious career as Professor of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Bombay since 1989 and as the founder director of IIT-Dharwad (2017–2022), Prof Seshu captivated the students with his contributions to computational mechanics, robotics and vehicle dynamics, as well as his leadership in academia and industry. The session provided a unique platform for the participants to gain knowledge in the pioneering research and extensive expertise of Prof Seshu.