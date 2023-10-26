Tadepalli: Ajay Reddy assumes office as APSSDC chief for 2nd term

Tadepalli : Ajay Reddy Konduru, who assumed office as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) for the second term, said that in all 192 skills centres including one skill hub in each Assembly constituency and one skill development college in each district in addition to Pulivendula skill college were set up across the state to provide vocational and skill development to the youth.

Addressing the media at YSRC P central office here on Wednesday, Ajay Reddy said that after he took charge in his first term the APSSDC had conducted 52 job melas, including one job mela and one mini job mela every month in each district across the state.

A cascading skill ecosystem has been in place to strengthen technical, vocational education and training (TVET) keeping in view the industry needs.

The chairman announced that the APSSDC has prepared a plan to provide international placements in the priority sectors recognised by the state government. He recalled that they have already provide training in German language to one hundred youths.

The APSSDC had also signed memorandum of understanding with NSDC International, TAKT International-UK, Domestic Workers Sector Skill Council, and INLAMOBI and others.

Thanking Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy for providing another chance to serve as the chairman of APSSDC, Ajay Reddy said that he would work hard to make the state Skill Andhra Pradesh.