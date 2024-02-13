  • Menu
TDP demands Bharat Ratna for NTR
Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar writes separate letters to PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Monday demanded that the most prestigious award Bharat Ratna be conferred on the party founder and former chief minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh N T Rama Rao.

In separate letters addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravinda Kumar said that as the Chief Minister of united AP NT Rama Rao had introduced several welfare schemes like Rs 2-a-kg rice for all families, Janata Vastralu and power supply to farmers at Rs 50 per horsepower.

Popularly known as NTR, he abolished the Patel-Patwari system which was then prevailing in Telangana region and decentralised the administration besides introducing administration structure based on local dialect.

Kanakamedala said that the introduction of the Reservation Bill for the political empowerment of women and Backward Classes (BCs) is a testament to his foresight.

At the national level, NTR played a crucial role in the formation of the National Front (NF) which included parties like the Janata Dal, the Asom Gana Parishad, and others. NTR was instrumental in the formation of a non-Congress government at the Centre in 1989, he added.

Describing NTR as an inspiring leader who gave rights for women in ancestral property and placed daughters at par with sons, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said that the pioneering act of legendary NTR was later emulated by the Centre.

Considering the stature and selfless service rendered by the Late NT Rama Rao, it would be more befitting to confer upon him the highest civilian award, Kanakamedala said.

