TDP, Jana Sena work together for interests of state: Nani

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and the TDP leader Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) said the TDP and the Jana Sena will work together in the interest of Andhra Pradesh. He said political alliances are very common in the state and the country. Interacting with media here on Monday, Nani said the BJP also having an alliance with many political parties. “Alliance between the likeminded parties is beneficial to the state and the people. Parties work together for the benefit of the state, country and the region,” he added.



Describing Backward Classes leaders ‘honest’, referred to the former deputy mayor Gogula Ramana stating that he stood as a symbol of honesty. He made it clear that leaders who have background of ‘rowdyism’, call money and sex racket are not the backward classes. He said the TDP supports the BC leaders in spite of their poverty.

Those who loot money are not BCs, he said, adding that many BC leaders are in Vijayawada who will work for the party.

He also said that he would also work for their victory.