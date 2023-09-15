TDP leaders organise deeksha for Naidu’s release

Guntur: TDP leaders across Guntur and Palnadu districts organised mass deekshas to mount pressure on the YSRCP government to release Chandrababu Naidu immediately. They warned that voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP government.

Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed conducted the relay fast deeksha at Vasari Kanyaka Parameswari Temple at Etukuru Road here.

Party leaders Rayapati Srinivas, Guntur urban party president Degala Prabhakar, JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav and CPI Guntur city secretary Malyadri participated in the fast.

Former MLC and TDP leader Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed confidence that TDP supremo N Chandrababu will come back to power in the next elections.

JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivasa Yadav stressed the need to save democracy.

TDP leaders led by Guntur West Assembly constituency leader Kovelamudi Ravindra conducted the deeksha at Gardens Centre here. Speaking on the occasion, he said they will intensify their agitation till the release of Naidu.

Telugu Yuvatha district president Ravipati Sai Krishna, party leaders were present.

Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra expressed confidence that Naidu will get clean chit and come out from the jail. He participated in the relay fast camp conducted at Acharya NG Ranga statue in Ponnuru and registered his protest.