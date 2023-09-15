  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

TDP leaders organise deeksha for Naidu’s release

TDP Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed addressing the relay fast camp at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Guntur on Thursday. Former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas, JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav are also seen
x

TDP Guntur West Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed addressing the relay fast camp at Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple in Guntur on Thursday. Former MLC Dr Rayapati Srinivas, JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav are also seen 

Highlights

  • • Say that they will intensify their agitation till the release of Chandrababu Naidu
  • • Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra expresses confidence that Naidu will get clean chit and come out of jail

Guntur: TDP leaders across Guntur and Palnadu districts organised mass deekshas to mount pressure on the YSRCP government to release Chandrababu Naidu immediately. They warned that voters will teach a lesson to the YSRCP government.

Guntur East Assembly constituency in-charge Naseer Ahmed conducted the relay fast deeksha at Vasari Kanyaka Parameswari Temple at Etukuru Road here.

Party leaders Rayapati Srinivas, Guntur urban party president Degala Prabhakar, JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivas Yadav and CPI Guntur city secretary Malyadri participated in the fast.

Former MLC and TDP leader Dr Rayapati Srinivas expressed confidence that TDP supremo N Chandrababu will come back to power in the next elections.

JSP state secretary Bonaboina Srinivasa Yadav stressed the need to save democracy.

TDP leaders led by Guntur West Assembly constituency leader Kovelamudi Ravindra conducted the deeksha at Gardens Centre here. Speaking on the occasion, he said they will intensify their agitation till the release of Naidu.

Telugu Yuvatha district president Ravipati Sai Krishna, party leaders were present.

Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra expressed confidence that Naidu will get clean chit and come out from the jail. He participated in the relay fast camp conducted at Acharya NG Ranga statue in Ponnuru and registered his protest.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X