TDP members in council boycott proceedings

The Legislative Council also witnessed chaotic scenes on the fifth day on Saturday as TDP MLCs insisted on adjournment motion on CM's Delhi visit which was rejected by chairman K Moshen Raju. The MLCs staged protest near podium sporting placards and raising slogans before staging a walk out, boycotting the session.





Speaking on the occasion, TDP's Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that they are demanding the government to reveal information on Chief Minister's Delhi visit as it is the right of House to know the developments of CM's visit. Or else if it is a personal agenda they would not bother to ask. He said the Chief Minister should answer the House on the results of his Delhi visit. They were seeking Delhi visit information in the interests of the state, he added.

He said the CM should answer or else he should circulate a statement on his Delhi visit. Later, the TDP MLCs rushed to podium sporting placards. The TDP MLCs said that the CM failed to attend the Council so far and boycotted the session. Reacting to the demand, minister Botcha Satyanarayana said that the TDP MLCs attended the session with an intention to boycott the session. He alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu mortgaged the state and Special Category Status for his personal gain.

Irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu said that CM visited Delhi as he got PM's appointment. He said before the end of budget session, CM will give a statement on his Delhi visit. Earlier, replying to a question, agriculture minister Kakani Govardhana Reddy said the government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for price stabilisation in 2022-23 budget.











