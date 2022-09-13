  • Menu
TDP stages dharna decrying Kodali Nani comments

Telugu Desam Party functionaries staged a protest and performed Palabhishekam to the statue of former CM NT Rama Rao at Pipula Road junction in Ajit Singh Nagar in the Central Assembly constituency limits on Monday

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party functionaries staged a protest and performed Palabhishekam to the statue of former CM NT Rama Rao at Pipula Road junction in Ajit Singh Nagar in the Central Assembly constituency limits on Monday. The TDP leaders and activists strongly condemned the derogatory comments made by

Gudivada MLA and YSRCP leader Kodali Nani against TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family.

They staged a protest near the NTR statue displaying party flags and cleaned the statue of NT Rama Rao with milk. Central Assembly constituency in-charge and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao gave a call to the party activists to stage a protest.

Central constituency coordinator Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao demanded that Kodali Nani should be expelled from the YSRCP. He demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take action on Kodli Nani for using abusive language against Chandrababu Naidu. He said the comments made by Kodali Nani are creating law and order problem in the State and felt that the CM has to take the responsibility and prevent Kodali Nani from making such harsh comments.

