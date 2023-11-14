Three youngsters drown in Munneru

Vijayawada: Three out of five youngsters who went for a swim in the Munneru rivulet at Keesara in Kanchikacharla mandal in NTR district on Monday met with a watery grave.

According to police, the youth perhaps could not gauge the depth of the river and as they were drowning, they screamed for help, hearing which local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. But the villagers could rescue only two and they were rushed to Nandigama government hospital. Their condition is said to be critical. Those who drowned were identified as Gali Santhosh Kumar, Yadavalli Ganesh and Vineesh and all belong to Ithavaram village of Nandigama mandal.

On receiving information, a team of police from Kanchikacharla rushed to the spot and, along with a rescue team, they launched search operations and fished out three bodies. A case was registered, and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Nandigama MLA Monditoka Jagan Mohan Rao rushed to the government hospital and asked the doctors to provide best medicare to the two boys who were later shifted to Vijayawada for better treatment.