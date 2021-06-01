Timely treatment, family support helps to keep Covid at bay

Vijayawada: Timely treatment and support from the family is very important to defeat Covid-19, said head constable S Krishna Murthy, who recovered from infection after a tough Covid fight at a Covid care centre.



The 50-year-old head constable working in Disha police station in Machilipatnam was infected with Coronavirus and stayed home isolation with hope of early recovery, but with no improvement he immediately joined Covid Care Centre in Machilipatnam. After staying four days in CCC, he discharged and gradually recovered from the virus.

Speaking to The Hans India, Krishna Murthy said the Covid patients need not afraid of Covid-19. He said he was afraid of Covid-19 initially and got lot of confidence after admitted to the Covid Care Centre. The facilities, treatment and services of the doctors and staff at the Covid care centre was excellent, he added. "The police officials particularly the senior officers regularly monitored the health condition of the staff infected with corona virus," he said.

Krishna Murthy's son working as a doctor in Russia is coming back home soon. He said that the co-operation of family members is very important to defeat Covid-19. My wife is a housewife and extended good support to me when I was infected with virus, he added.

He further suggested Covid patients to be careful, they need not panic and follow the treatment of the doctors and take good nutrition diet for speedy recovery. Patients generally suffer from weakness and it can overcome with good diet and nutrition food, he added. Covid patients who are in home isolation must be careful and must join hospital when things go wrong because the infection could damage a lot in short span of time, he expressed.