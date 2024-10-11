Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Just In
Today’s Goddess Kanaka Durga Alankaram
Highlights
Goddess Kanaka Durga appears as Sri Mahishasura Mardini Devi at Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on the ninth day of Dasara Navaratri...
