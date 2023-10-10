TTD performs Srinivasa Kalyanams in Europe

Vijayawada: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Srinivasa Kalyanams have been organised in a spectacular manner in various cities of Europe including United Kingdom over the past two weeks, according to the Andhra Pradesh Non-Residents Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of State government, in a press release on Monday. Idols of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and Goddesses were brought from Tirumala for these Kalyanam events.



At the request of NRI Telugu and other cultural associations, APNRTS president Venkat S Medapati said that they have obtained approval from TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy to organise Kalyanam events in various cities of the UK and Europe. APNRT Society facilitated the events and coordinated with the TTD and NRI religious and cultural organisations and ensured successful implementation of the events. TTD priests & Vedic pundits performed the events as per Vykhanasa Aagamam tradition.

Hindu volunteer organisations in Europe made all the necessary arrangements for the events, including the Kalyanam venue and stage, which were arranged following aesthetic and divine themes. NRI devotees participated in large numbers from Telugu as well as other states, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, etc in these events. Govinda Namas reverberated at these venues and devotees witnessed Lord Venkateswara’s splendid Kalyanam. Laddu prasadams brought directly from Tirumala were distributed to them.