TTD to replace 5,000 ceiling fans with BLDC fans

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO) entered into an agreement with TTD for replacement of the existing 5,000 ceiling fans of TTD buildings with brushless direct current (BLDC) fans which are highly energy efficient and could save around 0.88 million units per annum with Rs 62 lakh monetary savings.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission Limited (APSECL) officials said on Sunday that the energy efficiency demonstration projects in TTD in the areas of LED lighting appliances, brushless direct current (BLDC) fans were being implemented with the support of Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Government of India.

The project is expected to result in energy savings of 1.64 lakh units per annum.

An agreement has been reached to implement the second phase by replacing 5,000 energy efficiency fans in a phased manner.