Two brothers arrested for house burgling in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Vijayawada: Gudivada CCS police arrested two inter-State criminals and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs.8.38 lakh from their possession. The criminals robbed gold and silver articles in Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Bhadrachalam area of Khammam district in Telangana. The two offenders are brothers from Gudivada and expert in house breaking, robbing valuables from homes.

Addressing the media in Gudivada on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police Malika Garg gave the details of the offenders and their arrest in Gudivada. The two accused Vemulapalli Siva Kumar, 28, and his brother Vemulapalli Vijay Kumar, 26, are from Gudivada. Gudivada police nabbed the duo near Srinivas centre in Gudivada while they were loitering under suspicious circumstances. The police recovered gold necklaces, gold crystal chain, gold ear threads, gold rings, and other gold articles valued at Rs.8.38 lakh from them. The two offenders robbed gold and silver articles in the house breaking incidents in Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Khammam, Kakinada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Kaikaluru, Tenali and Bhadrachalam.

The duo was released from prison on bail in Bhadrachalam and later resorted to house breaking incident in Ravulapalem area of East Godavari district and near Railpet in Gudivada of Krishna district. The CCS police are keeping vigil in the important junctions of Gudivada as per the instructions of SP M Ravindranath Babu, ASP Malika Garg and Gudivada DSP N Satyanandam. The CCS circle inspector Murali Krishna and other police nabbed the duo while they were loitering in Gudivada.

Additional Superintendent of police Malika Garg presented the cash prizes and merit certificates to the police for successfully arresting the notorious inter-State offenders.

The duo was habituated to playing gambling, consumption of liquor and gutka and other banned products. Besides, they were also involved in cricket bettings and police cases were registered in the police station limits of Bhimavaram, Guntur, Tenali, ponnuru, Pithapuram, Annavaram, Anaparthi, Nidadavolu, Kovvuru, Madhira and Bhadrachalam.