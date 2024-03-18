United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto

Vijayawada: United Forum for Democracy (UFD) State convener Muhammad Zahid released the public manifesto for the upcoming elections along with the co-conveners and state committee members here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the UFD will strive to make public issues main election agenda in the forthcoming elections.

Co-convener and High Court advocate Picchuka Srinivas said the political parties are craving for power rather than trying to solve public problems. The national parties have deceived and divided people of Andhra Pradesh and it is regrettable that not even a single promise in the AP Bifurcation Act has been implemented in these 10 years, he said.

He said a manifesto has been drawn up on behalf of the Forum to reflect the aspirations of people and we are demanding that the political parties should include its points in their party manifestos.

The UFD will forward their demands with the leaders of all the parties and the contesting candidates to include these points in their manifestos.

Another co-convener, Advocate Abdul Mateen said that the Election Commission has an opportunity to register new voters till April 15 and called on them to register themselves as voters. Co-convener Akbar Basha, members DB Satyanarayana, Srinivas and Lukhman, Mushahid Baig were present.