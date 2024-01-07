UPSC ranker felicitated at Takshasila

Vijayawada: Takshasila IAS Academy on Saturday announced that the student of the Academy Komal Jain secured a coveted position in the Indian Railway Management Service through the UPSC Civil Services Exam.



The Academy director BSN Durga Prasad said the student Komal Jain previously missed the rank by a mere 2 marks and secured a place in the reserved list. Enrolled in Takshasila IAS Academy in 2017 for the Degree with IAS programme, the student showcased unwavering determination and commitment throughout her academic journey, he added.

The felicitation ceremony of the student took place at Takshasila IAS Academy, Benz Circle, on Saturday in the presence of a gathering of 300 students.

The successful candidate expressed her gratitude towards the Director of the Academy, Durga Prasad, for providing unwavering support in all stages of the UPSC examination, including prelims, mains and the interview. Academy students and faculty congratulated Komal Jain on her grand success in UPSC examinations.