Various Parishads announce drama competitions

Vijayawada: In order to revive cultural programmes post-pandemic, theatre artistes and organisers launched their activities starting with conducting of Telugu drama competitions across the State.



Some of the Parishad organisers announced their competition schedules in view of the low number of Covid cases.

Lavu Venkateswarlu and Kalluri Nageswara Rao Kala Parishad already announced the list of playlets to be staged from April 19 to 21. Kala Parishad president Popuri Nageswara Rao said that eight playlets were selected to perform during those days. The playlets Ratilo Tema (Vijayawada), Andina Aakasam (Hyderabad), Chandamama Rave (Guntur), Ohom… Ohom (Tadepalli), Trijudu (Ponnuru), Think (Hyderabad), Chikati Puvvu (Kareemnagar) and Mahrishi (Katrapadu) will be staged.

Palakollu Kala Parishad president KV Krishna said that the playlet competitions will be held from May 15 to 17 at Palakollu. Similarly, Chaitanya Bharathi Sangeeta Nritya Nataka Parishad president Rayaprolu Bhagavan informed that their organisation is ready with plans to organise national-wide competitions from May 5 to 8 at Bhimavaram.