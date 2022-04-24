Vasireddy Padma insists TDP chief should comply with notice

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padmaon Saturday made it clear that the TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu must attend before the commission on April 27 in connection with the incident that took place at the old Government General Hospital here on Friday.

Padma alleged that she was abused and insulted by the henchmen of the TDP president at the GGH when she visited the hospital to console the gangrape victim. The women's commission on Friday served notice on Chandrababu Naidu and former TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao in connection with the incidents at the GGH. The TDP functionaries obstructed Padma from entering the hospital to meet and console the rape victim. Later, high tension prevailed at the GGH.

Speaking to media at the media point in R and B office building here on Saturday, Padma said the women's commission was empowered to summon Chandrababu Naidu and the former MLA Bonda Uma. "Chandrababu Naidu could not consoled a woman victim when he was the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Around 50 men came into the hospital ward along with Chandrababu Naidu when he came to meet and console the rape victim. Never in the history of India a political leader went to the hospital with such a large number of supporters to console the rape victim. The TDP president tried to politicise the issue," she said.

She also said notices are not new. "Every week, the commission issues such notices to 50-60 persons," she said. Padma questioned whether Chandrababu knew how to behave with a woman who suffered both physically and mentally. She said she is responsible for crores of women in the state and she too has rights. She claimed that she has the right to issue summons to Chandrababu Naidu and made it clear the former CM must present before the commission on April 27 as sought in the notice.