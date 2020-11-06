Vijayawada: 10 vehicles seized for illegal transport

Vijayawada: Transport department seized 10 vehicles for carrying passengers without paying taxes to the state government and not obtaining the fitness certificate. The vehicle owners purchased these vehicles for personal use but are using for the transportation of passengers between various destinations, particularly from other states to Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, these vehicles don't have fitness certificates too and not followed the inter-state rules like payment of taxes.

Deputy transport commissioner (DTC) M Purendra on Thursday said the transport department seized 10 cars for transportation of passengers without obtaining permission and booked cases on the owners.

He said passengers vehicles must get fitness certificate and pay taxes to the state government. He made it clear that personal vehicles should not be used for transportation of passengers. He said there is scope for mishaps if personal vehicles are used for transportation purposes. He said vehicles belong to other states are plying on the roads of Andhra Pradesh without paying taxes.

The DTC made it clear that the vehicle owners should be held responsible for the accidents caused by these vehicles in the state. He said five teams were formed to seize such vehicles and book cases on the owners for violation of Motor Vehicles Act rules.